Mexican Wrestler La Parka has died after suffering severe in-ring injuries

(CNN) La Parka, known for wrestling while wearing intricate costumes and masks, died Saturday at 54, Lucha Libre AAA announced.

The wrestling legend, whose real name was Jesús Alfonso Huerta Escoboza, died from injuries sustained in a fall during a wrestling event in October.

On Friday, Huerta Escoboza showed signs of kidney failure and was put on assisted breathing. The next day, his lungs and kidneys failed.

"We are very sad to report that our friend and idol of Mexican wrestling Jesús Alfonso Escoboza Huerta 'LA PARKA' has passed away," Lucha Libre AAA said on Twitter . "We extend our support and condolences to his whole family and raise our prayers so that they may soon heal from this"

Huerta Escoboza was originally from Hermosillo, Mexico. He began wrestling in 1987 and toured Mexico and the world with AAA "under the mask of 'La Parka' " for more than 20 years, the wrestling company said.

