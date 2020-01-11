Utah is investigating a vanity license plate reading 'DEPORTM'

(CNN) A vanity license plate reading "DEPORTM" has raised concerns in a Utah after a photo of the plate was posted on Twitter.

Matt Pacenza, a high school teacher in Utah, posted a photo of the license plate on Thursday, which reads as "deport 'em" when said aloud.

"Hey (Utah Driver License Division), how does this plate I just saw not violate your guidelines?" he wrote.

The tweet has received more than 100 responses from upset commenters, who wrote things like "horrific" and "that should never have been accepted by the DMV."

Tammy Kikuchi, public information officer with the state Department of Motor Vehicles, confirmed to CNN affiliate KSL that the "DEPORTM" plate was approved in 2015.