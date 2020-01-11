NYPD arrests two teen suspects in fatal beating of man robbed of $1

New York (CNN) The New York Police Department has arrested two more suspects in the fatal beating of a 60-year-old man on Christmas Eve from whom they allegedly robbed $1, according to Detective Sophia Mason.

A 15-year-old male was arrested on Monday and a 14-year-old male was arrested on Friday, Mason said. Both were charged with murder and gang assault, Mason said.

Both teenagers were arrested in the Bronx and it is unknown whether either of them has an attorney. Representatives for the Bronx District Attorney's Office and the Bronx Family Court did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

The first arrest in the case was on December 31 when police detained 18-year-old Abu Conteh of the Bronx. Conteh was charged with murder and gang assault. Mason said Saturday she had no update on any additional suspects at this time.

Mason said as many as five individuals may be responsible for the attack that left Juan Fresnada with bleeding in the brain. He died of his injuries on December 27.

