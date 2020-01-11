A man re-animated 'Sleeping Beauty' to create an unforgettable wedding proposal

(CNN) An illustrator, a self-described hopeless romantic and a room full of Redditors made one man's proposal to his high school sweetheart quite literally picture perfect.

Filmmaker Lee Loechler spent six months working with an Australian illustrator to get himself and his girlfriend, Sthuthi David, animated into a fake screening of her favorite Disney movie, "Sleeping Beauty."

"It's not every day you get to propose to your High School sweetheart," Loechler wrote on Instagram . "The only thing better than seeing the smartest person I know completely dumbfounded was knowing we'd get to live happily ever after together."

It happened on December 30 at the Coolidge Corner Theatre in the couple's hometown of Brookline, Massachusetts. David, a medical resident at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, and Loechler, who lives and works in Los Angeles, were back home for the holidays.

Loechler told CNN he initially thought of the proposal idea when he was talking with another friend about his friend's proposal. Lucky for Loechler, it wasn't the right move for his friend.