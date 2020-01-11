Pittsburgh's high temperature breaks a 130-year-old record

(CNN) A typical January day in Pittsburgh means temperatures reach the mid-30s.

But Saturday's temperatures were a far cry from the usual with the thermometer reaching a sizzling 70 degrees.

And it wasn't just unusual. The temperature broke a 130-year-old record of 68 degrees set in 1890, according to CNN meteorologist Briana Gordon.

The higher-than-normal temperatures are due to southerly winds moving upward ahead of a storm system , bringing warm air with it.

The warm temperatures won't be around for long, though.

