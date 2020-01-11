(CNN) With one round of the postseason in the books, NFL fans have another weekend of playoff football to look forward to.

For the second straight week, games will be played on Saturday and Sunday, much to the delight of television audiences across America. Viewership for this year's playoffs is already up from the previous season, and top teams like the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers haven't even stepped onto the field.

This Saturday, watch to see if the underdog Minnesota Vikings can upset the 49ers, or if the Tennessee Titans can extend their habit of knocking off top teams when they face the Ravens.

Former backup QBs clash as Vikings take on the 49ers

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins came into the league as a back-up. Most quarterbacks do, but it's usually a battle-tested veteran that's number one on the depth chart, not a rookie.

