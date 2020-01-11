A Utah man survived in the Alaskan wilderness for three weeks after a fire burned his house and killed his dog

(CNN) A Utah man has been rescued from the Alaskan wilderness, approximately three weeks after a fire burned his home to the ground, leaving him without much food, clothing or shelter and killing his beloved dog.

Tyson Steele, 30, was found among the rubble of his remote homestead in the Susitna Valley on Thursday morning, according to a news release from the Alaska State Troopers, after friends asked authorities to perform a welfare check after not hearing from him.

In aerial footage shared by the state troopers, Tyson steps out among the snow-covered remains of his home, waving to the troopers in a helicopter, a large "SOS" carved out of the snow behind him.

"Everything that I owned was consolidated in that cabin," Steele told Alaska State Troopers, who shared Steele's survival account in a detailed release

In the weeks after the fire, Steele said, he survived on the remnants of canned rations and peanut butter, sleeping in a snow cave and makeshift shelter that he built around his wood stove.

