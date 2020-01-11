After a 6-year-old finished chemotherapy, his classmates welcomed him back with a standing ovation

(CNN) A 6-year-old boy who has been battling cancer got a surprise standing ovation from his classmates when he returned to school after finishing his last round of chemotherapy.

John Oliver Zippay has been in and out of school for three years after he was diagnosed at age 3 with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2016, his father John Zippay told CNN.

On December 27, John Oliver got his last round of chemotherapy. To celebrate John Oliver's return to school in Newbury, Ohio, his classmates welcomed him back with applause, smiles, high-fives and cheers, as seen on video posted on Facebook

A three-year fight

It all started around Halloween of 2016, John and his wife, Megan said, when John Oliver fell and hit his head on the headboard of his bed. He face become discolored and he was lethargic, according to John. After taking their son to the doctor -- and several blood tests later -- their doctor called in the middle of the night urging them to get John Oliver to the emergency room.

