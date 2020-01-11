How Americans and Iranians are using memes and hashtags to cope with conflict

(CNN) As the US and Iranian governments strode towards what seemed like inevitable conflict over the past week, ordinary Iranians and Americans turned to memes to cope with the uncertainty.

That's right, memes, those images you see on social media that are created, shared, remixed and shared again.

On Instagram, #ww3 has collected nearly 500,000 mentions, and on Reddit, the forum r/ww3memes exploded from a couple hundred subscribers to more than 40,000 in a week.

Everyone with asthma who can't be drafted for World War III pic.twitter.com/MrKQpTIYEd — joe (@ZovkoJoey) January 3, 2020

A cursory glance at any of the content posted there is sure to leave the impression of a disingenuous and foolhardy person. But a deeper look reveals a far more complex portrait of a people using humor to mask their deep sense of dread.

