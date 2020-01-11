(CNN) It's official. Liverpool have made the best start to a season in the history of the English Premier League.

A 1-0 win against Tottenham saw the Reds notch up 61 points from their first 21 games to surpass Manchester City's record of 59 points set during their title-winning 2017-2018 season, and also after their 21st match.

Liverpool's start also is the most successful in Europe's big five soccer leagues.

Jurgen Klopp's team, who have won 20 league games this season and drawn just once to Manchester United, are now unbeaten in 38 league games, equivalent to a whole season.