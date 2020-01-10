People are finding one final image of a deceased love one thanks to Google Maps' Street View

(CNN) When you lose a loved one, sometimes the best way to keep the memories close is to revisit old photos. That's exactly what hundreds of people on social media are doing right now, thanks to Google Maps.

Google Maps' Street View is an online portrait of the world through millions of panoramic photos taken by Google's Street View cars or contributors.

Leslie Barraza told CNN she had no idea about the conversation she was about to start when she posted a 13- second screen recording of her using Google Maps Street View on Tuesday to find her deceased grandfather's farm in Durango, Mexico.

My grandpa passed away a few years ago. We didn't get to say goodbye to him. Yesterday we found out google maps finally drove through his farm and as we were curious going through it, where the road ends, there is my grandpa, just sitting there. 😭 pic.twitter.com/CbwRTkCKrZ — yajaira (@yajairalyb) January 7, 2020

Leslie said her sister was showing her the streets of her grandfather, Carlos Barraza's farm and after a few taps, at the end of the road, they found him sitting outside his home.

'He was the rock to my family'

