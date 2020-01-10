The Amazon is a key buffer against climate change. A new study warns wildfires could decimate it

But authors of a new study warn that as the climate becomes hotter and drier, future fires could be far more damaging.

They project that the amount of forest burned could double by 2050 and consume 16 percent of the rainforest -- an area nearly the size of the entire state of Michigan, according to Paulo Brando, a professor at the University of California-Irvine and a lead author of the study.

But fires could imperil its ability to fight climate change, the study found, to the point that the forest actually could begin contributing more planet-warming gases to the air than it absorbs by 2050 -- or sooner.