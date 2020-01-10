While the Midwest will be iced over this weekend, the Great Lakes remain mostly ice free

(CNN) A winter storm is set to bring ice to portions of the Midwest this weekend, but the Great Lakes remain largely ice-free.

Great Lakes ice coverage is currently sitting at only 1.8% total for all of the five lakes combined. That's way below the average of 15% that we normally see by this date.

"It is very unusual to be this low but not uncommon to be low on this date," explains CNN Meteorologist Michael Guy.

As of January 10, this is the second lowest ice coverage recorded on the Great Lakes. The record for lowest ice coverage was set in 2007 with .31% coverage. These records go all the way back to 1973.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration ice coverage reports for January 9 in 2020, 2019 and 2018.

In fact, since 1973, the Great Lakes have only been under 5% on this date a total of 15 times, including this year. For some perspective, last year at this same time Great Lakes total ice coverage was at 3.6%.

