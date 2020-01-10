Women staged a flash protest outside the courthouse where Harvey Weinstein is being tried

(CNN) "It's not my fault — not where I was, not how I dress," a female flash mob chanted outside a Manhattan criminal court on Friday.

Inspired by protests against sexual violence that emerged last year in Chile, dozens of women, clad in black with glints of red, gathered outside the courthouse where former film producer Harvey Weinstein is being tried for allegedly raping a woman in 2013 and sexually assaulting another woman in 2006.

"And the rapist is you!" they chanted, before going on to point fingers at police, courts, judges and President Donald Trump for contributing to a culture in which sexual assault survivors feel their voices are don't matter.

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to two counts of predatory sexual assault, two counts of rape and one count of a criminal sexual act. The trial is still in the jury selection phase.

The New York protesters adapted a feminist chant first heard in Chile.

'Un Violador en Tu Camino'

