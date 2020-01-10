Hundreds of unwelcome vultures are perched on US Border Patrol's Texas radio towers

(CNN) Hundreds of vultures have made a perch out of a US Customs and Border Protection radio tower, and the government has had enough.

Approximately 300 vultures have taken to resting on CBP radio towers in Kingsville, Texas, perching on the support structures of the masts and "generally creating a safety hazard," according to a spokesperson for CBP.

"They will often defecate and vomit from their roost onto buildings below that house employees and equipment," the spokesperson said. "There are anecdotes about birds dropping prey from a height of three-hundred feet, creating a terrifying and dangerous situation for those concerned."

The birds have been roosting on the tower for more than 6 years. There aren't any nests or babies, but the vultures seem to have decided the radio towers are akin to a comfy recliner, and they won't leave.

The droppings, mixed with urine, have made their way onto railings, catwalks, supports and rails throughout the tower, where workers can come in contact with it, reads a memo from the Department of Homeland Security.

Read More