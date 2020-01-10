Teens who changed a digital billboard to display pornography identified by police

(CNN) Police in a Detroit suburb have identified two teenage boys responsible for changing a digital billboard along an interstate highway to display pornography, according to Auburn Hills police Lt. Ryan Gagnon

According to police, the two teenage boys, ages 16 and 18, negotiated a 6-foot fence around a small shack underneath the billboard shortly before 11 p.m. on September 28. Inside the shack was a laptop computer that operated the digital billboard.

One of the boys was able access the laptop and changed the billboard so that it was displaying pornography instead of advertisements to drivers on Interstate 75 North, according to police.

Drivers had a tough time staying focused on the road.

"I kind of almost got in an accident" just after the lewd images flashed before him on the road, Justin Kammo told CNN affiliate WXYZ. "You could kind of see people started to brake a lot behind me, because I think they were doing the same thing, like a double take."

