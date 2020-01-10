Teen survives 30 hours in snowy Utah mountains

(CNN) Nicolas Stacy-Alcantara had planned to be back in time for dinner.

Instead, the 17-year-old's day hike in Millcreek Canyon turned into 30 hours alone in the snowy Utah mountains, he told CNN.

The Fresno, California, resident was visiting an ex-girlfriend in Utah when he decided to go for a hike. He set out on January 2, according to CNN affiliate KSL-TV . The day was snowy, but fairly mild, he said.

But as the afternoon went on, the snow increased and the temperature dropped, Stacy-Alcantara said.

"It was gradual. ... I noticed the snow was getting deeper and deeper as I was hiking," he said. Eventually his feet started to feel frozen, and that made him stop.

