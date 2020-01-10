(CNN) When a man allegedly drove away from the scene of a 2018 fender-bender, a Seattle police officer told one of the man's friends that the crash left a woman in critical condition, a police watchdog says.

But the story about the woman's condition was all a trick -- a ruse to flush out the driver, the report said.

The OPA says the driver's friends reported that he grew worried in the days after the crash, thinking that someone possibly died in the wreck.

Less than a week after the crash, his roommate found the man dead in his room. The OPA now says that the police officer's lie contributed to the man's death.

