An Oregon man faces hate crimes charges after allegedly beating a woman from India

(CNN) An Oregon man faces hate crimes and attempted murder charges after prosecutors say he attacked a 70-year-old woman from India.

Bond for James Lamb was raised Friday from $50,000 to $1 million, according to Jessica Chandler, spokesperson for the Deschutes County District Attorney's Office.

Lamb, 53, was staying at a motel in Redmond on New Year's Eve when he broke into its office and attacked the owner, according to the Deschutes County District Attorney's Office.

The victim and her husband are US citizens, the husband told the Associated Press, and have been in America for decades. "We love this country," he said.

"Our life has changed forever," he said. "We're not going to be in the motel business running it ourselves now, and she's not going to be coming back to this place ever, because she's so scared now."

Read More