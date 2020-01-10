She's 7 and was born intersex. Why her parents elected to let her grow up without surgical intervention

New episodes of Go There premiere weeknights at 8 p.m. ET on CNN's Facebook page

(CNN) Seven-year-old Rosie Lohman loves arts and crafts (especially any involving glitter), currently wants to be a DJ when she grows up, and happens to have been born intersex.

Intersex is an umbrella term used to describe people born with bodies that are perceived as differing from typical "male" and "female" categories.

She had two X chromosomes, so doctors considered her female, but she had external anatomy that appeared more traditionally male.

"It was me who noticed," her father, Eric Lohman, said. "The nurse picked her up and showed her to us and I saw her body right away and noticed that she had what looked like a small penis."

"I knew that surgeries were common for intersex kids, but I didn't really understand how it would work," Eric said. "And so, my fear at the time was that they were going to take Rosie out of the room, and they were going to suggest doing the surgery" right away.

