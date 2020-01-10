Two dead after helicopter crashed in backyard of Pennsylvania home

(CNN) Two people are dead after a helicopter crashed in the backyard of a Pennsylvania home, according to a county spokesman.

The crash happened Thursday night in Silver Spring Township in Cumberland County, spokesman John Bruetsch told CNN.

Bruestsch said the 911 call center received numerous calls from residents reporting that a helicopter had gone down around 8:30 p.m. local time.

Police and fire crews responded to the scene and found the aircraft had gone down in the fenced yard of the home. Two people on board the helicopter died, but the man in the home was uninjured.

No homes in the neighborhood were damaged. There was a small fuel spill at the crash scene, but no fire.

