A serial killing suspect is returned to Dallas after nearly 17 years on the run

(CNN) A serial killing suspect charged in the deaths of three women has been arrested and returned to Dallas after nearly 17 years on the run.

Jose Sifuentes, 42, was first arrested in 2003 and confessed to killing 27-year-old Veronica Hernandez, according to a statement from Dallas Police. Then he posted bond and fled to Mexico, authorities said.

Jose Sifuentes, 42.

While he was a fugitive, he was indicted on capital murder charges after DNA taken from the Hernandez case linked him to two deaths in 1998, the Dallas County District Attorney's Office said in a statement Thursday.

"Once the DNA profile was analyzed, it linked all three cases together and revealed they were committed by the same suspect, Sifuentes," the Dallas Police Department said.

The other victims were identified as Maria de Lourdes Perales, 20, who was killed in February 1998 and Erica Olivia Hernandez, 23, who was killed in June 1998. Authorities described the three killings as sexually motivated, but did not provide details.

