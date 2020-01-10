(CNN) Connecticut State Police officers wore purple in support of domestic violence victims on the day Fotis Dulos was arrested in the suspected killing of his wife, a statement from police said.

Dulos, the estranged husband of Jennifer Dulos, a mother of five who vanished last year in Connecticut, was taken into custody Tuesday, as was his former girlfriend Michelle Troconis.

During a press conference announcing the arrests, officers and detectives wore purple ties and ribbons. Purple is the color that is worn in support of victims of domestic violence, usually during Domestic Violence Awareness month in October.

"Since there was a domestic violence aspect to the case, the detectives wore ties from the CT Coalition Against Domestic Violence (CCADV) and felt it was appropriate to wear them on that day," police said in the statement.

"We, as an agency feel passionate about Domestic Violence Awareness and want the public to be informed about the resources available to them."

