(CNN) Retired NBA superstar Charles Barkley is donating another $1 million to a historically black college.

Founded in 1898, Miles College is a historically black college and university (HBCU) in Fairfield, Alabama. The $1 million from Barkley is the single largest donation in the school's 122 years, according to the university

Miles College is the fourth HBCU that Barkley has donated $1 million to in recent years. In 2016, Barkley donated $1 million to both Alabama A&M in Huntsville and Clark Atlanta University. In 2017, he donated $1 million to Morehouse College in Atlanta.

"It's great that Mr. Barkley thinks enough of Miles College to donate a million dollars," said interim president Bobbie Knight. "This gift lays the foundation to launch our $100 million dollar comprehensive campaign."

Barkley told CNN that Knight is a friend, and that he hopes the school will use his donation for academic purposes.

