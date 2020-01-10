College staffer out of a job over post suggesting Iran list Mall of America and Kardashian home as targets

(CNN) A staff member at a Massachusetts college is out of a job after a controversial Facebook post suggesting Iran put a Kardashian's home and the Mall of America on its list of US cultural targets.

Asheen Phansey, who was the director of sustainability at Babson College, made the post Sunday on his personal Facebook page in response to President Trump's threats to target Iranian cultural sites

"In retalliation, Ayatollah Khomenei should tweet a list of 52 sites of beloved cultural heritage that he would bomb. Um... Mall of America? ...Kardashian residence?" Phansey wrote. He has deleted the post, but his spokeswoman confirmed its contents to CNN.

The blog TB Daily News posted a screenshot of the post and information about Phansey in a story earlier this week, and the story received media attention.

Babson College announced Wednesday that the staff member had been suspended with pay while it investigated.

