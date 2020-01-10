Police drones are falling from the sky when it rains, report finds

London (CNN) Drones used by UK police forces are falling out of the sky when it rains, a report by the country's Air Accidents Investigation Branch has found.

Last year, 16 "Matrice 200" series drones produced by Chinese manufacturer DJI crashed due to "technical failures," the report, released Thursday, found.

It notes that in some instances the drones were being used by UK police forces and emergency services at the time of the crashes.

On its website, DJI describes the drones, which weigh 8 pounds and measure just under 28 inches, as "built to endure" strong winds and sub-zero temperatures.

"The new dual-battery power system automatically heats batteries when flying in sub-zero temperatures, while an enclosed design ensures weather and water resistance, so you can fly in a wide range of environments," DJI says on its website.

Read More