People we lost in 2020

Mary Higgins Clark, the bestselling Queen of Suspense who wrote dozens of novels that sold worldwide, died on January 31 at age 92, Clark's publisher, Simon & Schuster, confirmed on Twitter. Clark's writing career spanned decades and included bestselling titles, such as "Loves Music, Loves to Dance" and "A Stranger Is Watching."Simon & Schuster
NASCAR driver John Andretti, a nephew of racing legend Mario Andretti, died from colon cancer on Thursday, January 30, according to a tweet from Andretti Autosport. He was 56.Robert Laberge/Getty Images
NBA legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday, January 26. He was 41. Bryant was one of nine victims in the crash. His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also killed.Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Jim Lehrer, the legendary debate moderator and former anchor of the "NewsHour" television program, died January 23 at the age of 85. Lehrer anchored the "NewsHour," the flagship newscast on public television in the United States, for 36 years.Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images
"Monty Python" star Terry Jones died at age 77, Britain's PA Media news agency reported on January 22. Jones was a member of the much-loved British comedy group and also directed a number of its most popular films, including "Life of Brian" and "The Meaning of Life."Chris Ridley/Radio Times via Getty Images
Americana singer and songwriter David Olney, whose music was recorded by Linda Ronstadt, Steve Young, Emmylou Harris and others, died of an apparent heart attack while performing in Florida on January 18, according to a statement on his website. He was 71.Scott Housley/davidolney.com
Former professional wrestler Rocky "Soul Man" Johnson, WWE Hall of Famer and the father of actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, died at the age of 75, the WWE announced on January 15.WWE
Sultan Qaboos bin Said, who ruled Oman since 1970, died January 10, according to the official Oman News Agency. He died at age 79 and was the longest-serving Arab leader.Mohammed Mahjoub/AFP/Getty Images
Rapper 5th Ward Weebie was a major player in the distinctive bounce music scene in New Orleans. He died January 9 at the age of 42. His publicist said he had a "heart attack which turned into emergency heart surgery and ultimately heart failure."Erika Goldring/Getty Images
Don Larsen, the man who pitched the only perfect game in World Series history, died January 8 at the age of 90, according to his representative Andrew Levy.AP
Elizabeth Wurtzel, whose 1994 memoir "Prozac Nation" ignited conversations about the then-taboo topic of clinical depression, died on January 7. She was 52. Her husband, Jim Freed, told CNN she died following a battle with metastatic breast cancer that had spread to her brain.Dan Callister/Writer Pictures/AP
Neil Peart, who helped propel the band Rush to global stardom and sealed his place as one of the greatest drummers in rock music, died January 7 after a long battle with brain cancer, according to a family spokesman. He was 67.Fin Costello/Redferns/Getty Images
Derek Acorah, a popular TV psychic medium and former host of the British reality show "Most Haunted," died January 3 at the age of 69.Ian West/PA Wire/AP
John Baldessari, one of America's most influential conceptual artists, died on January 2. He was 88. Baldessari was renowned for combining photography with various other media, with some of his most iconic works featuring colorful dots pasted over subjects' faces in portraits and found photographs.Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for LACMA
David Stern, the former NBA commissioner who reshaped the league and presided over its skyrocketing growth for three decades, died on January 1. He was 77.Mike Stobe/Getty Images