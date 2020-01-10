Sleep soundly with 50% off select Casper bedding

You won't lose any sleep over these newly lowered prices on select Casper bedding. The brand may be most well-known for boxed mattresses, but right now, its beloved Cool Supima and Weightless Cotton bedding is half off.

The Weightless Cotton line is ultra light and incredibly breathable, with feathery softness to provide maximum comfort, while the Cool Supima collection has a crisp feel that's ideal for hot sleepers. For each, choose between a pillowcase set, sheet set, duvet cover — or both — in sizes ranging from twin to California king and a variety of colors. Prices start at $25 for a standard pillowcase set to $140 for a combination sheet set and duvet cover.

Casper offers a 100-night risk free trial, free shipping and returns, and a one year limited warranty. Certain sizes and colors are already sold out, so shop soon to get the sheets of your dreams at a discount. For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.