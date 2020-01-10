(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:
-- Video obtained by CNN recorded the moment that the Ukrainian International Airlines flight crashed just after taking off from Tehran, Iran.
-- The Trump administration is imposing new sanctions on Iran after attacks on bases housing US troops in Iraq this week, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.
-- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she's preparing to send the impeachment articles to the Senate next week.
-- Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has returned to Canada and is expected back Tuesday in London.
-- Employers added 145,000 new jobs in December, while the unemployment rate kept steady at a historically low 3.5%.
-- A Russian warship "aggressively approached" a US Navy destroyer while it was operating in the northern Arabian Sea.
-- In a trove of troubling internal documents released by Boeing, employees crudely expressed doubts about the 737 Max as it was being certified.
-- She's 7 and was born intersex. Her parents let her grow up without surgical intervention. Here's why.
-- More plants are growing between the tree line and the snow line around Everest -- and the consequences could be serious.