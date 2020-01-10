2 dead, 6 wounded after northern Mexico school shooting, officials say

(CNN) Two people were killed and six injured when a child opened fire Friday at a school in the northern Mexican state of Coahuila, officials said.

The shooting occurred at the Cervantes de Torreón School in the city of Torreón, the city's mayor, Jorge Zermeño Infante, told reporters.

Preliminary reports were that a child entered the school with two weapons, firing at a teacher before apparently shooting himself, the mayor said.

Four of the wounded were at a nearby hospital, he said. Their condition was unknown.

The Director of Municipal Public Safety, Primo Francisco García, confirmed to local media the death of a teacher and a student.

Read More