(CNN) A huge 9th-century stone monument in Sweden may have been erected by Vikings who feared a repeat of a cold climate crisis that took place more than 300 years earlier, according to a new study.

The Rok runestone is a 5-ton granite slab that stands over 2.5 meters (8 feet) tall. At 28 lines, it has the longest known runic inscription in stone, with riddle-like messages that allude to Norse mythology covering its sides. And despite its age, the more than 700 runes and other characters are still clearly legible, with the exception of one damaged line.

While scholars have generally agreed on how to read the inscriptions, the exact meaning of the runic characters and cryptic passages has been elusive -- until now.

new interdisciplinary study by scholars from Swedish universities has concluded that the inscription is about anxiety triggered by a son's death and fears of a new cold climate crisis.

Cold climate crisis

