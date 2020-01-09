Photos show exhausted Australian firefighters on break from battling bushfires

(CNN) Firefighters in Australia have been working tirelessly for months battling wildfires in the country.

Some have traveled thousands of miles from different countries to help during what is called the worst wildfire season seen in decades.

Photos from Kangaroo Island in the state of South Australia on Friday show firefighters taking a much-needed break with some taking a short nap on the grass before heading back to the fire line.

Firefighters relax between shifts battling the bushfires.