Photos show exhausted Australian firefighters on break from battling bushfires

By Amanda Jackson, CNN

Updated 8:41 PM ET, Thu January 9, 2020

A firefighter takes a break from battling wildfires on Kangaroo Island in South Australia.
(CNN)Firefighters in Australia have been working tirelessly for months battling wildfires in the country.

Some have traveled thousands of miles from different countries to help during what is called the worst wildfire season seen in decades.
Photos from Kangaroo Island in the state of South Australia on Friday show firefighters taking a much-needed break with some taking a short nap on the grass before heading back to the fire line.
Firefighters relax between shifts battling the bushfires.
"It's shift change for the hundreds of SA Country Fire Service, SA State Emergency Service National Parks, SA Metropolitan Fire Service, personnel fighting the Kangaroo Island bushfires along with the farm fire units," Leon Bignell, member of the South Australian House of Assembly, posted on Facebook along with the photos.