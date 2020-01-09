Tyler Perry offered a job to the first inmate released under a new conviction integrity program in Georgia

Atlanta (CNN) Until last month, Darrell Hall was the only prison inmate from Georgia's most populous county serving a life sentence for a drug offense, according to the Fulton County district attorney.

Now, after nearly two decades behind bars, Hall is free — and weighing a job prospect from a Hollywood powerhouse that could recast the rest of his life, District Attorney Paul Howard Jr. said Thursday in a news release.

"In addition to his freedom, Tyler Perry Studios and Mr. Tyler Perry agreed to offer Hall a job so he can rebuild his life and move forward as a productive citizen of Fulton County," Howard's office said in the statement.

Hall is the first beneficiary of the Fulton County District Attorney's Office Conviction Integrity Unit, which reviews sentences that under today's laws would be considered unfair and unjust, the news release states. The unit will review convictions for credible claims of actual innocence and wrongful conviction.

The unit is the first of its kind in a district attorney's office in the southeastern US, the release from Howard said. Created in April 2019, it has set some high-profile priorities, including reexamining the October 1960 arrest of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and dozens of others during a sit-in demonstration at an Atlanta department store.

