San Francisco just swore in the first Asian-American sheriff in California history

(CNN) San Francisco just appointed a new sheriff -- the first Asian-American sheriff in California history.

Paul Miyamoto, who is of Japanese ancestry, was sworn in Wednesday as the 37th sheriff of San Francisco. He succeeds Vicki Hennessy, who was San Francisco's first female sheriff.

Miyamoto's family watches as Miyamoto is sworn in by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, right.

Miyamoto, who began his career with the department in 1996, first ran for sheriff in 2011, but lost. He's only the second Sheriff in the department's history to rise from the ranks to be elected sheriff, and the first of Asian descent.

When asked about this moment, Miyamoto said the historical importance hadn't really struck him.

"There's a humbling feeling, of being a groundbreaker and moving forward as somebody who is of Asian American descent," he said. "And in this day and age, to be the first at something, is not just an accomplishment but it's a responsibility, to make sure that I model the positive behaviors I want to see in our department, and also be somebody who others can look to."

Read More