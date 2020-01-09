Pregnant teacher loses unborn child in a crash 30 minutes after her baby shower

(CNN) Mashayla Harper was nearly killed on her way home from her baby shower after what police say was a hit-and-run. Her unborn child didn't survive.

A service for her unborn daughter was held Wednesday, but she was unable to attend because she has been in the hospital since Saturday's crash.

"That was very emotional. We were looking forward to [the baby] being here. She was going to be a spoiled baby," Harper's father, Maurice Pruitt Sr., told CNN Wednesday.

Thirty minutes after her baby shower in Jones County, Mississippi, Pruitt says he received a hysterical phone call from Mashayla's mother, Chandra Harper. She had been driving about six or seven cars behind her 24-year-old daughter when traffic suddenly stopped. She asked someone what happened up ahead and a driver told her a pregnant woman had just got into a car accident.

