Thousands donated Christmas trees to help restore a state park that suffered after Hurricane Sandy

(CNN) The sand dunes in a New Jersey state park are in trouble, but thanks to thousands of donated Christmas trees, the system is about to undergo a massive makeover.

Since Superstorm Sandy ripped through 24 states and all of the Eastern Seaboard in 2012, the dune system at Island Beach State Park hasn't been quite the same, said park superintendent Jennifer Clayton.

Although significant efforts have been made to repair and restore the dunes, Clayton said there's an ongoing need to strengthen the system.

The park, just 70 miles from Atlantic City, is home to ospreys, foxes, other wildlife and more than 400 species of plants.

The beach stretches across 10 miles, with a shoreline of dense maritime forests, rolling sand dunes and tidal marshes.

