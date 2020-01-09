Third body found after Idaho ski resort avalanche

(CNN) Another body was recovered Thursday at the site of a ski resort avalanche in Idaho, raising the death toll to three victims.

Silver Mountain Resort confirmed the body was a skier who was missing after the avalanche on Tuesday in Kellogg.

A private air rescue crew based out of Montana discovered the body in the drift, Shoshone County Sheriff Mike Gunderson told reporters. Poor weather conditions complicated the recovery effort, Gunderson said.

No one else is reported missing, officials said.

Investigators believe two victims, identified as Carl William Dick Humphreys and Scott Michael Parsons, both of Washington state, were skiing together on Wardner Peak when the avalanche happened.

Read More