A beachcomber brought home what she thought was a rusty old plate. Months later, she learned it was a landmine

Back in April, Jayne Wilson found what she thought was an old plate lying on the beach. The truth is a bit more explosive.

Wilson, who works as a private home health aide, was walking her client's dog around sunrise on Indian River Shores beach, in Florida. The avid beachcomber likes collecting sea glass, so she examined the sea shell beds as she walked -- just in case something caught her eye.

And something did -- lying atop the sand that day was what looked like a plate, maybe lost long ago off a Spanish ship.

So, she took it home. For months she chipped away at the shells and barnacles crusted onto its surface, storing it in a lunch box cooler filled with water.

The veggie-patty looking land mine.

Then, on Tuesday, there was a post on a community webage about a man who found a landmine. A friend sent it over to Wilson, saying "Jayne, is that the thing you have in a cooler on your living room floor?"

