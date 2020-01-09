Keep it cool dad! 15-year-old tennis star Coco Gauff corrects her dad after he curses on live TV

(CNN) Even professional athletes have to keep their parents cool.

Coco Gauff was wearing a microphone at the Auckland Open when her dad, Corey, let the word "damn" slip as he was coaching her up courtside.

The The 15-year-old American tennis star let him go on for a second before she corrected him.

"You can't curse," she said, holding back a laugh.

"Did I curse? I said no, it was real weak..." Corey responded.

