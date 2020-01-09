Britain and Ireland launch bid to restore Northern Ireland government

By Angela Dewan, CNN

Updated 11:41 PM ET, Thu January 9, 2020

The Parliament Buildings at Stormont are pictured in Belfast on January 25, 2017.
(CNN)A devolved administration in Northern Ireland could reconvene as early as Friday, breaking three years of political deadlock, after the British and Irish governments published a draft power-sharing agreement Thursday.

Discussions between Irish nationalists, and unionists who want to remain part of the UK, have been ongoing all week at Stormont, Northern Ireland's parliament buildings.
If the draft wins the backing of Northern Ireland's political parties, it will bring an end to three years of uncertainty and avoid fresh elections threatened by Westminster.