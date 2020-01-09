(CNN) Ajax youngster Sergino Dest has left the club's winter training camp in Qatar amid political tensions between the US and Iran.

The defender, who was born in Holland but has represented the US national team on three occasions, no longer felt comfortable in the region and has since flown back to Amsterdam.

His decision to leave comes after Iran fired a number of missiles at two Iraqi bases housing US troops in retaliation for the American strike that killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani last week.

"Sergino Dest has asked if he can leave Ajax's training camp being held in Qatar. He doesn't feel comfortable. Ajax understands his decision and honors it," said Ajax's club website.

The 19-year-old, whose father has been a US serviceman , will train with the club's youth side until the first team squad returns.

