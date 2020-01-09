(CNN) Toni Kroos claimed the plaudits after Real Madrid's 3-1 win over Valencia in the Spanish Sup Cup after scoring one of the most outrageous goals of the season.

The rare 'Olimpico' goal (the term given to goals scored directly from a corner) came in the 15th minute of the semifinal on Wednesday and kicked off a dominant performance from Zinedine Zidane's side.

After trotting over to take the corner, Kroos spotted goalkeeper Jaume Domenech out of position as he looked to organize his defenders.

This allowed the quick-thinking German to whip in a superb finish which the scrambling keeper could only punch into the roof of the net.

It was the first goal of its kind Madrid has scored since 1997 when Davor Suker curled one in against Merida.

😱 No one's safe when @ToniKroos is taking a corner kick pic.twitter.com/PLp476g5EM — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) January 8, 2020

Read More