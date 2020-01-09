Russia's Vladimir Putin oversees hypersonic missile test near Crimea

(CNN) Russian President Vladimir Putin oversaw military exercises off the coast of Crimea on Thursday that included the launching of a hypersonic missile system.

Russia's Black Sea and Northern Fleets held joint drills in the Black Sea during which they practiced the launch of the Kalibr cruise missiles and the hypersonic air-launched ballistic missile Kinzhal, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

More than 30 ships, 40 aircraft and one submarine were involved in the exercises, TASS reported.

"The drills have been held successfully," Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy, reported to Putin.

Two MIG-31K fighters practiced target-firing using the Kinzhal ballistic missile and crews of the Admiral Grigorovich frigate, small missile ship Orekhovo-Zuyevo and submarine Kolpino tested the launch of the Kalibr missiles.

