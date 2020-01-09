Duchess of Cambridge gets royal birthday best wishes amid turmoil over Harry and Meghan's announcement

(CNN) The UK might still be coming to terms with the surprising news that Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are stepping down as senior royals, but there is still one cause to celebrate -- the Duchess of Cambridge's birthday.

Catherine, wife of Prince William and mother to the third, fourth and fifth in line to the throne, turned 38 on Thursday.

The occasion was marked by several royal messages on social media.

Clarence House , the official residence of Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, tweeted four photographs featuring Catherine -- including one with Camilla and two with Charles.

The message contained a balloon emoji and wished the royal "a very Happy Birthday."

