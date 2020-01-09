(CNN) —

When it comes to resealable bags, single-use plastics are out, and eco-friendly silicone food storage is in. Stop spending your money on endless packs of baggies, and opt to make the switch to Stasher, now on sale for one day only on Amazon.

Stasher bags are lauded as the world’s first fully functional, self-sealing, nonplastic bags, made from 100% pure nontoxic platinum silicone and containing no BPA, no PVC, and no latex. Thus, they’re safe to use in freezers, microwaves, boiling water, and ovens up to 400 degrees. To clean, simply hand wash or toss in the dishwasher.

The bags’ patented Pinch-Loc seal and compact design help keep food fresh. These bags are also ideal for marinating and sous vide, in addition to storing leftovers and taking food on the go.

Stasher bags are available in several colors and sizes, including half-gallon, sandwich and snack — not to mention a few handy packs. Not all combinations are on sale, however, so pay attention as you add them to your cart.

Prices start at just $7.99, but don’t delay in bagging your discounted Stasher bags; this sale will be over by tomorrow or when stock runs out. For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.