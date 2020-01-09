CNN Underscored reviews financial products such as credit cards and bank accounts based on their overall value. Sometimes we receive a commission through The Points Guy affiliate network if you apply and are approved for a card, but our reporting is always independent and objective.

The Chase Sapphire Reserve has been an extraordinarily popular credit card since it was first introduced in 2016. With the ability to earn 3 points for every dollar you spend on both travel and dining purchases, along with extra travel perks like airport lounge access, it's become a popular go-to credit card with people of all ages.

However, there's some bad news coming on the Sapphire Reserve front. Chase is preparing to increase the annual fee on the card from $450 to $550 a year, a 22% increase.

While that undoubtedly won't be a popular move, the good news is the new higher annual fee doesn't go into effect for new cardholders until Sunday, January 12. So if you apply for the card now, you can still get it at a $450 annual fee for the first year. Existing Sapphire Reserve cardholders will see the increased annual fee the next time their card renews after April 1.

New Chase Sapphire Reserve benefits

Along with the higher annual fee, Chase is adding new benefits to the Sapphire Reserve, and you'll get these additional benefits even if you're paying the lower annual fee for the first year (as will existing Sapphire Reserve cardholders).

First, when it comes to earning points, the card is adding a new bonus category. Cardholders will now earn 10 points per dollar on Lyft rides through March 2022, up from the usual 3 points earned for travel purchases (which includes rideshares).

Also on the Lyft front, the card will come with one free year of Lyft Pink membership. Lyft Pink provides a 15% discount on all Lyft rides, along with priority airport pickups, up to three cancellation fee waivers each month if you rebook within 15 minutes, three free 30-minute bike or scooter rentals in select cities each month and other perks. Lyft normally charges $19.99 per month for Lyft Pink.

The Chase Sapphire Reserve is also adding two new benefits linked to the DoorDash food delivery service. Cardmembers will receive $60 in annual DoorDash credits for both 2020 and 2021, along with up to two years of free DashPass membership. DashPass offers free delivery fees and reduced service fees at select restaurants, and normally costs $9.99 per month.

Is the Chase Sapphire Reserve a good credit card for you?

Let's be frank: even at the lower annual fee, $450 is a lot to pay for a credit card. While the Chase Sapphire Reserve is a popular card, it's not worth it if you can't use the perks. If you don't take a lot of Lyft rides, the new Lyft features won't be of value to you, and if you live in an area without DoorDash service, you won't see any benefit from having a DashPass membership or credits.

Of course, these new perks come on top of the existing Sapphire Reserve benefits, which include 3 points per dollar on a very wide range of travel and dining purchases, a $300 annual travel credit that works on those same travel purchases, a Priority Pass Select membership that gives you access to over 1,000 airport lounges around the world and a credit of up to $100 when you apply for either the Global Entry or TSA PreCheck expedited security programs. None of the old benefits are going away, so if you get the card, you'll get all those as well as the new ones.

The Sapphire Reserve also currently comes with a sign-up bonus for new cardholders. If you're approved for the card, you'll earn 50,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 in the first three months after you open the account. Points earned with the Sapphire Reserve can be redeemed for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards at a rate of 1.5 cents per point, or transferred to any of Chase's 13 airline and hotel partners for potentially even more value.

The existing $300 travel credit is relatively easy to utilize, since it covers not just airfare, hotel rooms, car rentals and the like, but also daily travel expenses such as transit costs, tolls, taxis, rideshares and even parking. Assuming you use the entire $300 travel credit, the effective annual fee on the Chase Sapphire Reserve is $150 for the first year if you get it before it goes up on Sunday. So it should be relatively easy to determine if the rest of the card's benefits are worth $150 to you.

After the first year, you can take stock of how you used the card and decide if the higher $550 annual fee is worth it for another year. You'll get another $300 in travel credits in the second year, so your effective annual fee for year #2 is $250. Again, you can do the math to determine if it's a good fit for your travel and spending habits — if it isn't, you can call and cancel the card within 30 days of being charged the second year annual fee.

Sapphire Reserve or Sapphire Preferred?

If you're looking for a Chase travel credit card but don't want to pay a high fee, there's another option. The Chase Sapphire Preferred Card doesn't come with all the fancy perks, and it only earns 2 points for every dollar you spend on travel and dining instead of 3 points (though interestingly, it will now earn 5 points per dollar for Lyft rides starting January 12 through March 2022). But it only costs $95 a year, so it could be a better fit for your budget. The Sapphire Preferred also has a sign-up bonus, and it's even higher than the Sapphire Reserve — you'll earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 in the first 3 months after you open the card.

Finally, if you're already struggling with debt, now is not the time to go out and get an expensive travel credit card. Get your financial house in order first — then you can explore the world of credit card rewards. But if you're in solid financial shape and have been considering whether a premium travel credit card is a good choice, take a look at the Chase Sapphire Reserve before Sunday while you can get it at a lower annual fee and see if it fits your needs.

Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.

Note: While the offers mentioned above are accurate at the time of publication, they're subject to change at any time and may have changed, or may no longer be available.