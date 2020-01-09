Bedding and bath linens are 20% off at Bed Bath & Beyond

Refresh your bedroom and bathroom for the new year with new, on-sale bedding and bath linens. Now through January 16, Bed Bath & Beyond is offering 20% off over 4,300 items at the Bed & Bath Sale.

The mega home retailer's entire stock of sheets, pillows, blankets, comforters, mattress toppers, towels, bath rugs and more is included in the sale (excluding Ugg merchandise). Prices start as low as $2.

There are plenty of highly rated towel sets up for grabs, including several monogrammed options, in addition to a variety of basic sheet sets, cozy throws, down-filled comforters and even ever-popular weighted blankets. Many of the sets come in a range of colors, so you're sure to find a hue that works well in your home.

Instead of scrolling through thousands of products, sort this sale by product at the top of the page based on the bed and bath upgrades you're after in 2020. For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.