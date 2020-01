(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:

-- President Trump suggested that there was intelligence that Iranian general Qasem Soleimani was looking to blow up a US embassy.

-- Prince Harry defied the Queen's request not to issue the statement announcing that he and Meghan would step back from royal duties.

-- A high school football player who killed his pregnant schoolmate has been sentenced to 65 years in prison . He says she waited too long for an abortion.