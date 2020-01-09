(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:
-- Analysis of data from satellite and radar has US officials increasingly believing Iran shot down the Ukrainian airliner by mistake.
-- President Trump suggested that there was intelligence that Iranian general Qasem Soleimani was looking to blow up a US embassy.
-- Prince Harry defied the Queen's request not to issue the statement announcing that he and Meghan would step back from royal duties.
-- A high school football player who killed his pregnant schoolmate has been sentenced to 65 years in prison. He says she waited too long for an abortion.
-- Somehow, in the midst of a monster holiday shopping season, some of America's biggest department stores managed to lose sales.
-- President Trump said he's open to witnesses in a Senate impeachment trial but wants to "protect presidential privilege."
-- The lifeless body of a stowaway has been found in the landing gear of a flight to Paris from Ivory Coast.
-- Its fairytale-like setting inspired Disney's "Frozen," but it's also is inspiring droves of global visitors. Here's how the village of just 780 people is dealing with overtourism.
-- One of the largest known meteorites to hit Earth struck nearly 800,000 years ago, but the exact spot has been a mystery -- until now.