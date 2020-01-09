Newlyweds died together in the plane crash in Iran a week after their wedding

By Christina Zdanowicz, CNN

Updated 9:04 PM ET, Thu January 9, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Pouneh Gorji and Arash Pourzarabi traveled to Iran for their wedding. They were graduate students from the University of Alberta.
Pouneh Gorji and Arash Pourzarabi traveled to Iran for their wedding. They were graduate students from the University of Alberta.

(CNN)The celebration of a new life together turned to loss when newlyweds died in the Tehran plane crash as they traveled home to Canada.

Arash Pourzarabi and Pouneh Gorji tied the knot on January 1 in Tehran in front of their family and friends, according to CNN news partner CTV News.
A week later, they were two of the souls to lose their lives when a plane crashed in Iran, killing all 176 people on board, including 63 Canadians. The Kiev-bound Ukraine International Airlines flight crashed in Tehran minutes after takeoff.
The victims Wednesday included the newlyweds, a family of four, a mother and her daughters, "bright students and dedicated faculty members," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.
    "They were basically the kindest souls that I knew," friend Amir Forouzandeh told CTV News. "Honestly, if you met them even once you could tell that these two belong together for sure."
    Read More