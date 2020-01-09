Newlyweds died together in the plane crash in Iran a week after their wedding

(CNN) The celebration of a new life together turned to loss when newlyweds died in the Tehran plane crash as they traveled home to Canada.

Arash Pourzarabi and Pouneh Gorji tied the knot on January 1 in Tehran in front of their family and friends, according to CNN news partner CTV News.

A week later, they were two of the souls to lose their lives when a plane crashed in Iran, killing all 176 people on board, including 63 Canadians. The Kiev-bound Ukraine International Airlines flight crashed in Tehran minutes after takeoff.

The victims Wednesday included the newlyweds, a family of four, a mother and her daughters, "bright students and dedicated faculty members," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

"They were basically the kindest souls that I knew," friend Amir Forouzandeh told CTV News . "Honestly, if you met them even once you could tell that these two belong together for sure."