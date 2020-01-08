1 dead, 3 injured as police search for suspect in Ottawa shooting

(CNN) Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting Wednesday that left one person dead and three injured in Ottawa.

Police believe the shooting was targeted , they tweeted. They've given no description of the suspect.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired downtown shortly after 7:30 a.m., Ottawa Police Acting Inspector Francois D'aoust told reporters.

They found four victims with gunshot wounds at a home. One person died at the scene, and three were taken to a hospital in serious condition, he said.

One victim is a 15-year-old boy, Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario in Ottawa tweeted . He is in stable condition.

